Adani University accorded status by Gujarat Assembly

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group's move to form a private university has been approved, after the Gujarat State Assembly unanimously passed a bill seeking establishment of the university under the Gujarat State Private Universities Act, 2009. The group's application for setting up a private university was submitted through the Adani Institute of Education and Research (AIER).

"India is caught by the skill-gap between the industry requirements and the education system," said Dr Priti G Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and Trustee, Adani Institute for Education and Research (AIER).

"It is critical to take proactive measures to transform and bridge this gap through upskilling. At Adani University, we aim to create a model that aligns with industry imperatives. We want to build the right talent set and fulfil the competency gap by imparting the right knowledge, right skills, and the right attitude and make the learners feel complete as a professional and as a person and continue contributing to nation-building."

Dr Priti G Adani added: "A knowledge-based ecosystem at Adani University will encourage transformative research that focuses on addressing real-world problems creating impact. We want to build a platform to contribute to increasing productivity, achieve social and national integration, accelerate the process of modernization, and cultivate social, moral, and spiritual values."

The process of granting private university status to Adani University involved a careful evaluation of AIER's application and its proposal for a transformational university. The application was scrutinized by an empowered committee nominated by the Gujarat State Education Department. Based on the committee's recommendations, the Government of Gujarat brought it for consideration in the State Assembly. The Adani University will start offering programmes from Academic Year 2022.