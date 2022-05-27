Accused of molesting granddaughter, roadways union leader shoots self dead in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A roadways union leader climbed a water tank and shot himself dead in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand after being accused by his daughter-in-law of molesting his granddaughter.



Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt said.

Bahuguna's son has filed a complaint against his wife for abetting his father's suicide.

The suicide incident happened in Haldwani's Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday, Bhatt said.

Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of N D Tiwari.