'Accidental firing' of Indian missile: Pak seeks joint probe

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said it was not satisfied with India's "simplistic explanation" on the "accidental firing" of a missile that landed in Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has taken note of the Press Statement by the India's Press Information Bureau's Defence Wing regretting the accidental firing of the Indian-origin missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 due to technical malfunction and the decision to hold a high-level Court of Inquiry.

The Foreign Office said that the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorised missile launch in a nuclearised environment.

"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities, it said, adding that some of the questions should be answered.

Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident, it said.

India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident, the FO said, adding that India must clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

The Indian missile landed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday evening without causing damage to civilian property.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident, India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan also sought the flight path/trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan.

It asked if the missile was equipped with a self-destruct mechanism and why it failed to actualise.

It further asked India if its missiles were kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance.