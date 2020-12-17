AC local train services begin on CR's main line in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Central Railway on Thursday started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section here.

A Central Railway official said they have introduced 10 AC local services on the CR's main line for the first time, replacing the ordinary suburban services, on an "experimental basis" and they hope to get a good response for it.

The CR's main line operates from the CSMT in south Mumbai to Kasara (in neighbouring Thane) and Khopoli (Raigad).

The first AC local on the main line started from Kurla for CSMT as per schedule at around 5.42 am on Thursday, a CR official said.

The last AC local will leave from the CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 pm, he said.

The CR's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said the AC local services have been introduced on the main line on an "experimental basis".

"The Central Railway is expecting a good response to the AC locals on the main line," he said.

Out of the 10 AC local services, four will be operated between CSMT and Kurla, two between CSMT and Kalyan (in Thane) and another four between CSMT and Dombivli (Thane), another official said.

As per a CR release issued on Wednesday, these train will run from Monday to Saturday and halt at all stations.

Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra government are only allowed to travel, it said.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were shut in March this year when the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced.

The services resumed in June and currently, only staff of the essential and emergency services and those authorised by government are allowed to travel in the local trains.

Before the lockdown, the CR was operating 16 AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line.

According to the CR, it has four AC local rakes in its fleet.



