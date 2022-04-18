'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' being strengthened through initiatives like Hunar Haat: Thakur

Mumbai: Stating that there was no dearth of talent in India, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was being strengthened through initiatives like Hunar Haat. He was speaking here after inaugurating the 40th edition of the Hunar Haat, a platform to provide market and opportunities to traditional arts and crafts of India. The 12-day event is being held at the MMRDA Ground in the city's Bandra-Kurla Complex area.



The Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs and Sports Minister said this edition of Hunar Haat was a credible platform to promote 'swadeshi' (locally-made) products.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is being strengthened by initiatives like Hunar Haat. In this 40th edition of Hunar Haat, more than a thousand craftsmen and artisans coming from 31 states have put up 400 stalls. There is no lack of talent in India," he said recalling how India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat during the hours of crisis. "We started producing PPE Kits, masks and even ventilators," he said.

Speaking about the 'One District-One Product' initiative of the Union government, wherein each district is recognised for one product, he said this initiative not only allowed people to generate their own income, but also created job opportunities for a few others in the vicinity when economies across the world were affected by the pandemic.

Thakur highlighted the steps taken by PM Modi to promoting the 'Skill India' mission. "Skill training is provided so that you do not become job-seekers, and instead become job-givers," he said.

He mentioned that culture and educational structure in the country did not focus much on the pride of labour. "But PM Modi has stressed a lot on dignity of labour," he added.

Talking about TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills), a skilling programme launched by the Centre under which India will send skilled manpower to UAE, he said, "Within a year, 30,000 skilled job-seekers will be sent to UAE."

On the occasion, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that one will get to witness 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and experience the essence of 'Unity in Diversity' at the Hunar Haat in Mumbai.

"You will get to experience the country's culture and skill right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Cuttack," he said, adding that in the last seven years, more than nine lakh artisans and craftspersons have benefited by getting employment opportunities through Hunar Haat. More than 1,000 artisans and craftspersons from 31 states/Union Territories are participating, displaying variety of wares and skills in the current edition.