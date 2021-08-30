AAP workers bring out Tiranga Yatra in Agra

Agra: AAP workers brought out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Sunday led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's law-and-order, education, healthcare and employment situation.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party plans to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Sisodia said his party would carry out 'Tiranga Yatra' in the Ayodhya on September 14 and Later, it would be brought out in 403 assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh.

In Agra, the 'Tiranga Yatra' started from the GIC ground around 4 pm and ended at the Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place. Besides Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders took part in the yatra.

Interacting with reporters at the circuit house in Agra, Sisodia said, "This government is failing to provide good education to the children of the poor, employment to the youth, and good amount of crop to farmers." "Because of unavailability of the beds in hospitals, a pregnant woman had to deliver a baby on road in this state. They feed salt and roti in mid-day meal and act against the reporter if they try to raise the issue."

Sisodia was referring to a journalist booked in 2019 for allegedly doing the "despicable work" of maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in mid-day meal.

The journalist was, however, later given clean chit in the case.

AAP MP leader Sanjay Singh said the 'Tiranga Yatra' would be held in Noida on September 1. "We will provide 300 units of free electricity in UP and equip government schools of the state with swimming pool, air-conditioned rooms and hockey ground etc if AAP comes to power in the state," he said.