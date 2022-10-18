'AAP will build schools every 4 kms in 8 major cities of Guj'

New Delhi/GUJARAT: Government schools in Gujarat are reeling under government apathy. Along with infrastructure, schools don't even have teachers in them to teach children. AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, exposed the reality of Gujarat's education model and presented AAP's new guarantee to transform government schools of Gujarat in a year upon the election of the AAP government in the state.



He announced that if AAP comes into power in Gujarat, there will be a splendid government school at every 4 kilometres in 8 major cities of the state. These cities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagarh. Along with these schools, all the existing government schools across the state will be made world-class in just 5 years.

While talking about the AAP's school transformation plan for Gujarat Sisodia said, "Currently there are 44 lakh children studying in private schools of Gujarat. Their parents are irked because of the continuous fee hike by the schools. About 53 lakh children are studying in Gujarat government schools and their parents are irked because schools do not have basic infrastructure and teachers.

We checked all the figures and found that there are about 1 crore children in schools across Gujarat who have a dark future staring at them."

He added that there are 48,000 government schools in Gujarat, of which 32,000 are in extremely dilapidated condition. Apart from this, there are 18,000 government schools in the state which don't even have proper classrooms for children to sit and study.

Sisodia said that the people of Delhi gave a chance to AAP in Delhi and under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, today all Delhi government schools have become world-class, and the looting of private schools in the name of fees has been stopped.

He further added that AAP has studied and mapped each government school in Gujarat. While talking about the education budget of Gujarat, Sisodia said, "In the name of education, the budget of the Gujarat government is negligible. There is a shortage of teachers in schools, Vidya Sahayaks have not been appointed and the TET exam has not been conducted.

Arvind Kejriwal has given a guarantee to the people of Gujarat that all this recruitment will be done within 1 year of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Not even a single post in the education department will remain vacant."