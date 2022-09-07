AAP releases third list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier announced 19 candidates for polls to the 182-member Assembly in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

No other party has so far declared its candidates for the state elections due in December.

During his recent visits to Gujarat, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal announced a host of pre-poll guarantees related to electricity, jobs, unemployment allowance, women and tribals if the AAP is elected to power in the state.

As per the list released on Wednesday, the AAP has given ticket to its Gujarat unit treasurer and former Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi from Mandvi Assembly seat in Kutch district.

The party has selected Dinesh Kapadia as its candidate for Danilimda seat in Ahmedabad and Ramesh Patel for Deesa seat in Banaskantha.

Social activist and former Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader Praful Vasava, known for fighting for tribals affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project, has been nominated for Nandod seat in Narmada district.

Lalesh Thakkar has been chosen for Patan seat, Kalpesh Patel for Vejalpur seat in Ahmedabad and Arvind Gamit for Nizar seat in Tapi district.

Vijay Chavda has been given ticket from Savli seat in Vadodara and Bipin Gameti from Khedbrahma seat in Sabarkantha.

Jeevan Jungi, a local leader of the fishermen community, has been selected to contest from Porbandar seat in the Saurashtra region.