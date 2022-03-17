AAP leaders trying to set up office in Central Kolkata

Kolkata: AAP leaders are trying to set up a party office in central Kolkata. The AAP has decided to take part in the Panchayat election which is scheduled to be held in 2023.



State AAP leaders are trying to get an office space in the Esplanade area. Four leaders had visited two premises on Waterloo Street and Lenin Sarani. It was learnt that they are looking for a space on the ground floor.

They did not say when asked whether they had selected the space or will be looking for more office accommodation. The leaders said they are looking for space that is located centrally.