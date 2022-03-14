AAP eyes Himachal, will contest all 68 seats

Shimla: After a splendid poll victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set all its eyes on Himachal Pradesh –a state going to polls by this year's end.



The party strategists in the state claim that both Congress and BJP have failed to deliver on their promises despite having alternatively ruled the state claiming to be the natural political guardians of the hill state.

"The health infrastructure is in terrible bad state and education sector remains neglected. There are problems on development. Corruption was high and rightful sections like Daily Wagers, ASHA workers and low paid employees like those engaged on outsource basis, were denied proper wages," alleges I D Bhandari, a former DGP, who had joined the AAP some months back.

Realising that the AAP has ample chances of making its entry to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rushed his health minister Satyendar Jain to Shimla and organised a road show to celebrate the party's victory in Punjab.

"The AAP will be contesting all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh and will form the next government. The congress can't fight the BJP but we know how to give a befitting fight to the BJP," he declared.

The party, he said, will provide an alternative to the common man who is "fed up with both the BJP and the Congress."

He also announced that the AAP's first test will be contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll, which is slated in May-June 2022.

Not alone the AAP volunteers in Himachal Pradesh but several Congress leaders in the state have feared that the rise of the AAP in Punjab will have an impact in Himachal Pradesh as the Congress' leadership, both at the national level and state, is utterly hopeless, and lacks strong appeal.

After leaders like Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister, died, there is no Congress leader with a mass base and acceptability in the state to give a challenge to the ruling BJP despite its dismal performance.

AAP's Punjab incharge Raghav Chadha had already declared in Chandigarh, "I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress."

Even Kejriwal had claimed that Punjab victory was a signal of a big change and scope for inquilab (revolution).

Recently, the BJP had lost four bypolls of which Mandi Parliamentary seat won by Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh already sending shivers to the BJP leaders and strategists, who are working for Mission Repeat 2022.