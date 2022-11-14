AAP chief Kejriwal asks people not to waste their votes on Congress

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of poll-bound Gujarat "not to waste their votes" on the Congress and instead vote for the AAP, claiming his party was



in a direct contest with the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters after arriving in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal further claimed that the Congress will get just four-five seats in polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years.

This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground.

The AAP has already announced the names of its candidates on 178 seats.

"It is my estimate that the vote share of the Congress will fall below 13 per cent and it will get 4-5 seats. This is a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP," Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal told reporters after landing in Ahmedabad.

He appealed to the Congress's "hardcore voters", who still plan to vote for it, to "not waste their votes" by doing so.

"They should vote for the AAP, which is offering hope to your children and your family," said Kejriwal.

He claimed the Congress was collapsing completely as the polls neared.