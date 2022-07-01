AAI inks pact with UP govt to operate and manage five airports
New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday to operate and manage airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Muirpur and Shravasti for a period of 30 years, an official statement said.
According to the agreement, the state government will complete the construction, ready the airports for commercial operations, and then hand them over to the AAI for operation and management, the AAI's statement noted.
The Uttar Pradesh government will provide dedicated infrastructure for utilities like water, electricity and drainage connection at the airports, it mentioned.
The AAI will operate and manage the airports and provide all necessary services, the statement read citing the agreement.
"The agreement was signed by N V Subbarayudu, Executive Director (Strategic Initiative Unit) on behalf of AAI and Kumar Harsh, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on behalf of the state government in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath" it mentioned.
