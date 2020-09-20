97 people died on board Shramik Special trains: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Five days after Centre claimed that it has no data about deaths and the job loss of migrant labourers during the nation-wide lockdown, rail minister Piyush Goyal informed the Upper House of the Parliament that 97 people died on board the Shramik Special trains.



Answering an unstarred question by a senior member of Trinamool Congress and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien, the rail minister admitted that migrant labourers lost their lives in such trains.

O'Brien asked on Friday whether Railways has details of the total number of deaths that occurred on board the Shramik Specials since May 1.

In a written answer the minister said, "Based on the data provided by State Police, 97 persons have been reported dead till September 9 while travelling onboard Shramik Special Trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis. The State Police registers case under Section 174 of CrPC in cases of unnatural deaths and follows further legal process."

Goyal further mentioned that out of these 97 cases of death, State Police sent dead bodies for post mortem in 87 cases. 51 Post Mortem reports have been obtained from respective State Police so far, in which the reasons for deaths have been shown as cardiac arrest, heart disease or brain haemorrhage, pre-existing chronic disease, chronic lung disease or chronic liver disease etc.

Earlier this week, the government was criticised for not having any official data over the job loss and death of migrant labourers during the nation-wide lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

According to media reports and reports of different agencies, over 900 people had died due to lockdown related reasons. However the labour minister Santosh Gangwar mention, "Ministry does not have any such data," while answering to an unstarred question.

Moreover, the TMC Rajya Sabha member asked whether railways charged any passenger for tickets for boarding the Shramik Special trains and the total number of passengers who bought tickets.

He further enquired about the total revenue generated from selling those tickets. While answering, the rail minister clarified that no fare has been charged from labourers. "Shramik Specials were booked by the respective state governments or the representative of the state governments on payment of the fare. Revenue of Rs 433 crores have been collected from the state governments for running of Shramik Specials. Total 63.19 lakh labourers or stranded passengers have travelled in these trains," Goyal answered.

On Sunday, TMC is also going to oppose the two farm Bills –one on Agri market reforms and the other on contract farming provisions in the Upper House. Both the Bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"TMC has a very clear position on this, especially when it concerns the farmers. All remember the historical hunger strike of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Singur, for the sake of farmers, also her pro-farming policies as Chief Minister of the state. The party will strongly oppose the Bills and has moved strategic resolutions to send them to the Standing Committee," a party source mentioned.

The first week of the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament will be ending on Sunday, where the Opposition claimed of getting only less than 16 hours to speak (including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). They also have been making a scathing attack on the incumbent government for allowing only unstarred questions.