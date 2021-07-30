'8.72 lakh vacant posts in central govt depts'

New Delhi: There were around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in different central government departments as on March 1, 2020, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The sanctioned strength of all central government departments was 40,04,941 (as on March 1, 2020), of which 31,32,698 employees were in position then, he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The total number of vacant posts as on March 1, 2020 was 8,72,243, the minister noted.

Giving details of the recruitments done by the three major recruiting agencies for the last five years, he said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruited 25,267 candidates, the Staff Selection Commission 2,14,601 candidates and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recruited 2,04,945 candidates, from 2016-17 to

2020-21.