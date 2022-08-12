8-yr-old girl raped by husband of Mukhiya in Giridih
Ranchi: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by husband of a Mukhiya (Panchayat head) in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at a village under Birni police station area on Thursday afternoon. However, the accused identified as Mikku Mandal, 35, has gone missing after the incident, police said.
We have set up a three different teams to nab the accused. The girl was referred to Dhanbad Sadar hospital for better treatment from Giridih. Her condition is stated to be normal, Bagodar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam told PTI.
He said that a case has been registered by the family members of the girl at Birni police station.
According to the statement of the family members, the victim went to take bath with her mother at a river near the village. The local Mukhiya identified as Kanchan Devi, who was also having bath at the same river, went to her home leaving her soap there. Then, the mother told her daughter to handover the soap to Mukhiya at her home. She went there but the Mukhiya was not present at home then. She gave it to her husband but he took the victim inside the home and committed the crime, Alam said.
The girl, thereafter, did not go to the river. She went to her home. When her mother asked her what happened by seeing blood, she narrated the horrifying story. The girl's family then lodged a case with Birni police station, he said.
