8 men go missing after trawler capsizes

KOLKATA: At least eight fishermen went missing after a trawler capsized near Bakkhali on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, around five days ago at least 10 fishermen ventured into the deep sea on a trawler FB Haimabati. Due to bad weather conditions, the fishermen were returning to the shore in Fraserganj. Around 5 am on Wednesday, near the Rakteswar area the trawler hit the sea bed during a low tide. The trawler toppled in the water and the fishermen got trapped under it.

Fishermen of a few other trawlers anchored in that area came to rescue the trapped people. Though two fishermen were rescued, eight people are still missing. South 24-Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan informed that the trawler would be pulled up and brought to the shore. Following that, it will be checked if anyone is trapped inside it.

"We are continuously monitoring the rescue operations," said Ulaganathan. It may be mentioned that during June another trawler capsized near Kalas Island in Bakkhali due to bad weather. However, all the 12 fishermen were rescued.