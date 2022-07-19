8 injured in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
Shimla: Eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said.
According to the Kangra district emergency operations centre, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.
The injured have been identified as Sahdev (21) and his brother Vasudev (30), Rajeev Kumar (19), Gaurav (20), Dev Narayan (40), and Jagat (42) -- all from West Bengal -- Neetu (24) from Uttar Pradesh and Vinay Kumar (44) from Kangra district, he said.
They have been admitted to Tanda Medical College, Mokhta added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT