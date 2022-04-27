79 cocaine-filled capsules recovered from Tanzanian national's stomach

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad intercepted a 44-year-old Tanzanian national and recovered a total of 79 cocaine-filled capsules from his stomach. The foreign national was travelling from Johannesburg to Hyderabad via Dubai by Emirates Flight No. EK 0528, and he was intercepted on Thursday, the officials informed.



While being enquired, he revealed that he had ingested capsules containing "Cocaine". The passenger purged 22 capsules at the airport and sought immediate medical assistance. Hence, he was admitted to a hospital immediately. Subsequently, under medical supervision, for five days, the passenger purged out further 57 capsules, resulting in the recovery of a total of 79 capsules. The capsules containing the contraband are covered using adhesive transparent tape. These capsules purged by the passenger were cut open and the smuggled cocaine weighed 1157 grams and was valued at approx. Rs. 11.57 crore in the international grey market.

The passenger was arrested by the officers of DRI on Tuesday, an official mentioned. During the investigation, it was revealed that he travelled to Johannesburg from Tanzania, and then again from Johannesburg, he was taken to Pretoria where he swallowed these capsules before his journey to India. He was supposed to purge them for 3-4 days and hand them over to an unknown person, it was also mentioned by the officials that this is one of the largest seizures of Cocaine in Hyderabad. A further investigation is in progress, a DRI

official added.