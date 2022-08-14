75th I-Day Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in Model Jail, Chandigarh
chandigarh: The 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in Model Jail, Chandigarh on Saturday. Dharampal, IAS, Adviser to the Administrator, UT Chandigarh was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Nitin Kumar Yadav, IAS, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Praveer Ranjan, IPS, Director General of Police, RK Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Deepak Purohit, IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, UT Chandigarh, Dr. Palika Arora, Superintendent Jail and other senior police and jail officials were present on the occasion.
During the event, the prisoners also presented patriotic songs on the theme "Har Ghar Tiranga." Women prisoners also presented patriotic songs. The day also marks the closing ceremony
of the 03 days "Vishesh Swasthya Raksha (Protective and Promotive Health Awareness)" programme based on yoga. The prisoners appreciated the initiatives being taken for the improvement and rehabilitation of prisoners in Model Jail, especially the educational programmes organised for illiterate prisoners towards making the jail the most literate prison in the country. Inspector General of Prisons congratulated the jail authorities for such corrective activities.
