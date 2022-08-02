7 pilgrims from Punjab drown in Himachal
Shimla: Seven pilgrims from Punjab's Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district Monday, officials said.
Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Department said they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath.
Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven did not, the department added.
Officials said seven bodies have been fished out of the water.
A press note issued by the state's public relations department said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the incident.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the death of pilgrims.
