7 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 1 death

Thane: With the addition of seven new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,08,628, an official said on Wednesday.



These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of one person, which raised the death toll to 11,879, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.