7-day quarantine of returnees arriving in Mumbai from high-risk countries

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated seven-day home quarantine of the passengers arriving in the city from high-risk countries amid global concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.



In an order issued on Friday, the civic body has said that during the home quarantine period, the staff from its ward-level COVID-19 war rooms would call these foreign returnees five times a day to ensure that they are following the protocols.

Mumbai international airport caters to thousands of travellers on a daily basis.

The order said that with the coordination of the airport authorities, the BMC will everyday receive a list of passengers, who arrive from the countries defined as "high-risk" or "at risk". The list will also include the detailed address and contact numbers of these travellers.

"The BMC will get the list at 10 am daily, after which its staff will contact the passengers to inform them to remain home quarantined for the next seven days. Adherence to the home quarantine order is mandatory and the passengers will be shifted to government-run institutions if they are found violating it," it said.

An RT-PCR test will be conducted after seven days and necessary steps will be taken accordingly, the order added.

"The ward-level war rooms shall ensure that all the these passengers are strictly following the protocols, by calling them up five times a day throughout their home quarantine period to monitor their health status," the BMC said in the order.

The war rooms are also asked to notify the housing society of such international passengers about the advisory of home quarantine. No visitors are allowed during the quarantine period at their home. If the order is violated, the housing society management is asked to report it to the ward office or medical officers of the civic body, it added.

As per the order, a medical team with ambulance is advised to pay visit to these international passengers during their quarantine period. The move is aimed at ensuring strict implementation of home quarantine order.