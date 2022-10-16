69 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 488

Thane: As many as 69 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,891, a health official said on Sunday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 488 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,140. PTI COR GK

