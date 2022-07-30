670 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam
Guwahati: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,38,426 on Saturday as 670 more people tested positive for the infection, 18 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
The positivity rate was at 7.35 per cent as 9,112 samples were tested for COVID-19.
The state had logged 652 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent, on Friday.
The toll remained unchanged at 6,668 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the second consecutive day. Another 1,347 patients have succumbed to comorbidities so far.
Dibrugarh reported the highest number of new cases at 63, followed by 45 in Lakhimpur and 44 each in Cachar and Sonitpur.
The number of active cases rose marginally to 5,621 from 5,613 on the previous day, while 662 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,24,790 and the discharge rate at 98.15 per cent.
A total of 2.17 crore people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 21.06 lakh people have been administered the booster dose.
