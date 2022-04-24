64 FIRs, 175 people held in Khargone violence

bhopal/ khargone: Police have so far arrested 175 people in connection with the violence at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.



Local administration relaxed the curfew in Khargone for nine hours – from 8 am to 5 pm – for the second day in a row on Sunday.

But the night curfew will continue, in-charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said, adding that no untoward incident was reported during the curfew relaxation on Saturday.

So far, 64 FIRs have been registered and 175 people have been arrested, Kashwani said.

He said that Mohsin aka Waseem, who was arrested in connection with the firing at Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary, was presented before a local court on Saturday and sent to three-day police remand. The accused is being questioned and further details are being collected, the police official said.

Search for the other accused is underway in areas near Khargone and other places on the basis of technical evidence, he added. Choudhary is currently on leave as he is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg.

Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city during the Ram Navami celebration on April 10,.

Curfew was clamped in the city after the violence. But since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours.

As per the district administration's order, the curfew

relaxation will not be applicable to local agricultural

market, petrol pumps and for the sale of kerosene from PDS shops.