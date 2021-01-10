5th term CM Naveen Patnaik has assets worth Rs 64.98 cr

Bhubaneswar: Son of legendry Odisha leader Biju Patnaik and himself being chief minister continously for the past two decades, Naveen Patnaik is owner of property worth Rs 64.98 crore, comprising movable and immovable assets, according to a statement.

The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Patnaik, days after he called upon all peoples' representatives and government officials to do the same and maintain transparency in public life.

Out of this, the major portion of his asset is inheritance from the family properties.

Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has seven bank accounts in various locations such as in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The CM's movable properties include bank deposits and jewellery worth Rs 1.34 crore.

Among immovable properties, Patnaik has a farmland and building spread over an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad, valued at over Rs 10 crore. He inherited the farm from his mother.

Patnaik also owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over Rs 43 crore.

He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. This, too, was inherited from his mother.

Naveen Patnaik is the youngest among the three siblings. Brother Prem Patnaik is the eldest followed by sister and author Gita Mehta and then comes Naveen Patnaik.

The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had taken as advance against the sale of a farmland at Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.

Veteran leader Biju Patnaik had served as chief minister of Odisha for two terms.

Naveen Patnaik, who also heads Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on the chief ministerial chair for a record fifth term

since 2000.