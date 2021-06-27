5 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,446

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,446 on Sunday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



Twenty more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,265, it said, adding the Union territory now has 54 active cases.

The archipelago has thus far registered 127 coronavirus deaths.

The administration has tested over 4 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

More than 1.6 lakh people have been inoculated to date, it added.