5 killed in car-truck collision in UP

Bareilly (UP): Five people were killed on spot in a car-truck collision on the Lucknow-Delhi Highway here early on Tuesday, police said.



The victims were travelling from their native Ramnagar in Uttarakhand to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 3:30 am, one of the car's tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It moved to the other side of the road and collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Lalpur outpost in Ahladpur, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The deceased are identified as Mohammad Sagir (35), Muzammil (36), Mohammad Tahir (40), Imran Khan (38) and Mohammad Farid (35), police said.

Their bodies have been kept in the district hospital's mortuary, police said.



