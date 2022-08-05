472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: There are 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in Indian Police Service (IPS) in various states as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.



In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited IAS officers, the government has increased their annual intake to 180 through civil services examination (CSE) since CSE-2012, on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan committee, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would compromise quality , exceed the LBSNAA's capacity and lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the government of India, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Mussoorie-based LAl Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administrtaion (LBSNAA) is the country's premier training institutes for the civil servants.

As many as 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from 12 state cadres are currently on deputation in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rajya Sabha was informed.

Two officers each are from Gujarat and Bihar cadres and one each from Uttarakhand, Telangana, Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.