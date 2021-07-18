463 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 27,153

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 27,153 on Sunday as 463 more people including 117 children tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.



The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 121 as a 75-year- old woman succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Saturday night, he said.

The 463 new cases were detected from 4,679 samples tested in the last 24 hours and the single-day positivity rate was 9.89 per cent, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 294, followed by Lunglei and Kolasib districts both reported 79 and 36 cases each.

Seventy-three new cases were confirmed by RT-PCR test, while 45 cases were detected through TrueNat facilities and 345 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen test.

Four patients have travel history, while the rest 459 were found to have contracted the infection locally, the official said, adding that 231 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and 232 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 5,896 active COVID-19 cases, while 21,136 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 77.84 per cent and death rate is 0.44 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested over 5.55 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, as many as 6 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday, of which over 1.28 lakh have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.