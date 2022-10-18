43 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 510

Thane: As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,45,998, a health official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

There are currently 510 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,214.