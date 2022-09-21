42 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 1 death

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,44,546, a health official said on Wednesday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 659 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district to 11,960, the official said.

The recovery count has reached 7,32,639, he added.