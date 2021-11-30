4 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,273

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,273 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 35 active cases, while 54,958 people have been cured of the disease so far, including two on Monday. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stood at 99.43 per cent.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 10, followed by eight each in West Kameng and Tawang districts, and four in Lower Dibang Valley.

The state has tested over 11.98 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 398 on Monday, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14.11 lakh people have been inoculated so far, including 4,302 on Monday.