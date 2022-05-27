'37% water stock left in Maha reservoirs'
Mumbai: Water reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 37 per cent stock, while 401 tankers are supplying water to several scarcity-hit areas, the state government said. The government was working to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens with appropriate planning for its distribution, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in statement.
It said 401 tankers were supplying water to 455 villages and 1,001 hamlets across the state.
Compared to the previous week, tankers were being used to supply water to 53 more villages and 116 hamlets. An additional 46 tankers were being used for the purpose, the statement said. So far, there has been no need to supply water by tankers in the Nagpur division, the CMO said.
Notably, out of 76 urban centres across eight districts in the state's Marathwada region, only seven receive water supply daily, as per a report prepared by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office.
The report also said the gap between two water supplies ranges from one to 15 days. The highest gap of 15 days is in Badnapur town of Jalna district, it added.
