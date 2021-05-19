36 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 6,674

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 6,674, a health department official said on Wednesday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago rose to 92 as three more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 223 active COVID-19 cases of which 217 are in South Andaman district and six in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, the official said.

Thirty more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,359.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,80,395 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 1.75 per cent.

Altogether, 1,17,748 people have been inoculated in the archipelago with 17,354 of them having received both doses of vaccine, he said.