36 new coronavirus cases in Pondy, tally touches 38,830

Puducherry: Puducherry's COVID-19 tally shot up to 38,830 as 36 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday.



One more person from Puducherry region succumbed to the viral infection, raising the virus toll to 644.

The 63-year-old woman had co-morbidity of chronic kidney disease and suffered from covid pneumonia, ARDS and septis, Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar said.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,296 samples in the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.56 percent respectively.

The Director said 5.53 lakh samples were tested so far and 5.10 lakh out of them turned out to be negative.

There were 302 active cases while 37,884 patients were treated and discharged so far from hospitals.