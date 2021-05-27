35-year-old man dies by suicide after killing wife in UP

Mahoba (UP): A 35-year-old man with mental illness allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in a village here, police said on Thursday.



His younger sister sustained injuries trying to stop him from attacking his wife, they said.

Santosh Rackwar first killed his wife, Saraswati (32), and then stabbed himself with the same weapon in Bijanagar village under the Kotwali police station area on Wednesday, SHO Balaram Singh said.

He later died during treatment, he added.

Rackwar's younger sister, Aarti (17), is hospitalised, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.