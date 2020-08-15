32 CBI officials get President's Police Medal and Police Medal for Meritorious Service
The officials who were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service include:
Prasenjit Roy, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Surinder Singh Bhullar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh; Vijay Goswami, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Vazir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; S. Ravi, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai and Shyambir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi.
The following officers and officials were conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service:
Diwas Kumar, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai; K.Lokho Moses, DSP, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; Ashok Kumar Jha, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna; Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Raipur; Mahesh Vasant Patil, ASI, CBI, SCU-VI(SC-II), Mumbai; Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad; Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jammu; Pradeep Kumar Dash, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bhubanewar; Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur; Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Pune; Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Supriya Kumar Dutta, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Kolkata; T. Thirusarvanan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai; Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai; Budhdeo Oraon, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Ranchi; Ajeet Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi; Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi; Dalbir Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Hem Chander Tiwari, Constable, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi; Joginder Singh, Constable, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi; Rayapa Raju Mantena, Constable, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad; Pop Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi and Vasantha Rangachari, PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai.