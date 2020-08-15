32 CBI officials get President's Police Medal and Police Medal for Meritorious Service

New Delhi: Six officers and officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service this Independence Day along with 26 other officers and officials who were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Both these awards have been conferred upon the officials of the agency by the President of India.

The officials who were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service include:

Prasenjit Roy, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Surinder Singh Bhullar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh; Vijay Goswami, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Vazir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; S. Ravi, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai and Shyambir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi.

















The following officers and officials were conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service:



Diwas Kumar, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai; K.Lokho Moses, DSP, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; Ashok Kumar Jha, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna; Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Raipur; Mahesh Vasant Patil, ASI, CBI, SCU-VI(SC-II), Mumbai; Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad; Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jammu; Pradeep Kumar Dash, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bhubanewar; Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur; Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Pune; Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Supriya Kumar Dutta, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Kolkata; T. Thirusarvanan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai; Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai; Budhdeo Oraon, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Ranchi; Ajeet Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi; Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi; Dalbir Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Hem Chander Tiwari, Constable, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi; Joginder Singh, Constable, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi; Rayapa Raju Mantena, Constable, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad; Pop Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi and Vasantha Rangachari, PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai.