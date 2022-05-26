31 held during raid at dance bar in Mumbai
Mumbai: At least 31 persons were arrested and four women were rescued during a raid at a dance bar in suburban Kalina area here, police said on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off, the police and social service branch conducted a raid at Pushpak Bar late on Wednesday night, an official from Vakola police said.
During the raid, eight bar girls were found on the premises, despite the owner having permission to employ only four women, he said.
The police arrested 21 patrons and 11 employees of the establishment under section 294 (obscene act and songs) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and produced them in court, the official said.
The police will cancel the bar's license for violations, he added.
