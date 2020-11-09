3-year-old girl raped in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A three-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

The incident, that took place on November 4, came to light after the survivor's parents lodged a police complaint on Saturday evening, an officer said.

As per the FIR, the child was raped by her neighbour while she was playing at her rented accommodation in Loco Colony in Parsudih police station area, he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and his father, the officer said, adding the survivor's family delayed in filing the FIR as her father was out of town.