3 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian, J&K
Srinagar: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.
One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Sheikh, responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People's Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.
The other terrorist killed in the encounter is Waseem Wani, a resident of Shopian while the identity of the third terrorist is yet to be ascertained.
As per the preliminary reports, the encounter took place in the Wachi area of Shopian where the terrorists were hiding in a house.
It was a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
