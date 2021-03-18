3 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 5,035

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,035, a health department official said on Thursday.

The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all the six patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

A total of 4,967 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,97,433 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.69 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 12,086 health care and frontline workers have been inoculated in the union territory so far, and 1,611 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

A total of 3,762 health care workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine.