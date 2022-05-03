3 labourers die in blast at ZACL in South Goa

panaji: Three labourers died in a blast in an under-maintenance ammonia tank at a plant of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZACL) in Vasco town in south Goa on Tuesday afternoon, company sources said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited plant at Vasco. The State machinery are making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation." Sawant clarified there was no gas leakage after the explosion in the ammonia tank.

"I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe any rumours. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the government," the CM said in another tweet.

The sources said that the deceased had been hired by the contractor. They said the blast occurred when the labourers were removing nuts and bolts of the tank, which was scheduled

to be shut down beginning from May 30.