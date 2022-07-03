3 killed as container vehicle rams into truck in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Three people were killed when a container vehicle collided with a truck in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway under the Bicchiwara police station area on Saturday night, they said.
The container vehicle hit the truck from behind. Three people who were in the container vehicle died, SHO Ranjeet Singh said.
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital and their family members were informed. Postmortem will be conducted after the family members arrive, police said.
