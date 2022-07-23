3 children, woman killed in road accident in Jammu's Samba
Jammu: Three children and a woman, part of a marriage party, were killed and 15 others got injured in a collision of two vehicles in Samba district, officials said on Saturday.
The injured were taken to Samba district hospital.
Seven critical injured were later shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, officials said.
The incident happened Friday around 11.50 pm, when a tempo traveller carrying 19 members of a marriage party collided with a truck, they said.
In the accident, three children died on the spot and 15 others were injured, they said.
Of the three children, two were siblings.
The deceased were identified as Suman Devi, 40, Rahul, 8, his sister Muskan, 5, and Krish, 5.
All of them were residents of Jaswal Mandal of Samba district.
