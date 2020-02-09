2G mobile internet suspended in Kashmir again
Srinagar: The 2G mobile internet services which were restored in Kashmir last month, have been suspended again on Sunday, on the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.
There are mild restrictions on parts of Srinagar, officials said.
The All Party Hurriyat Conference have called for a bandh in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's death anniversary.
