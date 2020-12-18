29 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 16,603

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,603 as 29 more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.



Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Tawang, four each from the Capital Complex region and East Siang and three from Lohit, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two cases each were also recorded in Changlang, Lower Siang and Tirap, while one case was also detected in Lepa Rada, the official said.

Three Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the fresh cases, while a health care worker also contracted the disease, Dr Jampa said.

Twenty-seven fresh infections were detected through rapid antigen tests, while two were found through the RT-PCR method, the SSO said.

Barring four, all the new patients are asymptomatic, he said.

Twelve people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,290.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.11 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 258 active COVID-19 cases while 55 patients succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The northeastern state's positivity rate now stands at 1.89 per cent while the fatality ratio currently stands at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 92, followed by Changlang and East Siang at 28 each, Tawang (23) and West Kameng (22).

The state has so far tested 3,71,423 samples for COVID-19, including 667 on Thursday, the official said. PTI UPL RG