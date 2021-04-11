29 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,612

Aizawl: At least 29 people, including three children and a CRPF employee, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 4,612, an official said.

Of the new cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl and one from Mamit district, he said.

Eight new patients have travel history, while four were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining 17 people have contracted the disease, the official said.

Mizoram now has 143 active cases, while 4,458 people have recovered from the virus and 11 died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state is currently at 96.66 per cent.

The state has so far tested 2,62,310 samples, including 1,582 on Saturday, and the positivity rate stands at 1.76 per cent.

Altogether, 70,523 people, including 21,137 senior citizens, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.