26 Rohingyas detained in Assam
Silchar (ASSAM):Twenty-six suspected Rohingyas from Myanmar have been detained by the Assam Police for illegally entering Cachar district in search of jobs, a police officer said on Monday.
The 26 people, belonging to three families, had allegedly arrived here from Guwahati in three vehicles. They had reached Kamakhya railway station on a train from Jammu.
The police stopped the cars near Silchar town during a routine search on Sunday and detained them as they did not have the necessary papers to enter the country.
Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told that the detained persons were produced before a court that remanded 12 people, six men, and six women, to judicial custody.
Seven children were allowed to stay with their mothers and seven others below 18 years of age were sent to an observation home.
The detained people may have contact with some locals here who had perhaps promised them work, the SP said.
An investigation has been launched to trace these persons and efforts are on to nab them, Kaur added.
The three families had allegedly entered the country from Bangladesh through the West Bengal border in 2012 and had initially taken shelter at Malda before leaving for Jammu where they had got in touch with some persons from Cachar who had promised them work in the district, another police officer said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT