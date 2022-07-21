24,134 people faced trial under UAPA from 2016-20, only 212 convicted: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 24,134 people were arrested and faced trial under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2016 and 2020 and only 212 of them were convicted, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said 386 people accused under the UAPA were acquitted by different courts.
A total of 5,027 cases were registered under the UAPA from 2016 to 2020 in various parts of the country, in which 24,134 people underwent trial, he said.
The minister added that of those who underwent trial under the anti-terror law, 212 were convicted and 386 were acquitted.
